SC woman found shot multiple times on remote country road

Newberry County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that left a 36-year-old woman in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds late Saturday.

Shortly after 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a deserted stretch of road near the intersection of Brown Chapel Road and Drayton Street in the Helena community west of the city of Newberry. The victim had called to report that she had been shot.

Deputies found the woman in a ditch on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, the sheriff’s office said. She was transported to an area hospital where she is listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement is continuing to investigate the shooting. In a statement posted to Facebook Sunday morning, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said it is unclear if the woman was shot in the area where she was found or if she was moved there after being shot. The area where she was found has few houses and no businesses located nearby, said Sheriff Lee Foster.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (803) 321-2222 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).