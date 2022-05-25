SC woman and her three young children reported missing

A South Carolina woman and her three young children were reported missing Wednesday, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Leslie Heather Burns and her 5-month-old daughter Lily, 2-year-old son Justin, and 4-year-old son William were last seen at their home between 1 and 3 a.m., the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Leslie Heather Burns and her three children were reported missing by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

They live in the 5000 block of Fairview Road in Gray Court, which is in the Hickory Tavern area, according to the release.

At about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to a missing persons report at the home, the sheriff’s office said.

There was no word why or how Burns left, or if there was anyone else with her and the children.

Burns and her kids are possibly on foot, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office did not say if foul play was suspected in their disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Burns and the children, or has information about them, is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

