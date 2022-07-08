SC woman holds gun on alleged intruder until York deputies make arrest, sheriff says

A South Carolina woman held a gun on an alleged intruder in her York County home until deputies crashed in and took the suspect in custody, according to sheriff officials and documents.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in a home on Jim McCarter Road near Clover, a York County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

The female victim, in her 40s, called police after the suspect was inside her home, the report stated.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The victim was within her legal rights to protect herself, Faris said.

The Herald is not identifying the victim of the crime.

Deputies surrounded the house, broke down door

Deputies arrived after the victim called about a burglary in progress. The deputies could see the victim through a bedroom window as she pointed toward a sunroom where the suspect was last seen by the victim, according to the incident report.

Deputies called out to the suspect to open the door but the suspect refused, the report stated.

As deputies surrounded the house, dispatchers said they could hear a struggle in the house, the report stated. Dispatchers then told deputies the victim said the suspect had entered the bedroom, the report stated.

A deputy looking through the bedroom window saw the victim pointing a handgun toward the suspect, the report stated.

A deputy then broke through the sunroom door. Deputies found the suspect and took him in custody, according to the report.

Suspect charged, recently released from jail

The suspect was booked into jail late Wednesday and identified as Paul Neely Poag III, 38, of York, according to sheriff’s office and jail records.

Poag was charged Thursday with second-degree burglary and larceny, sheriff and jail records show.

Poag has previous convictions for domestic violence, drugs, and larceny, South Carolina court records show.

In his most recent conviction, Poag pleaded guilty in York County criminal court to larceny on April 5 and was sentenced to 90 days in jail, according to online court records.

The second-degree burglary charge is a felony that carries as much as 15 years in prison for a conviction.

Poag remains in the York County jail under a $10,000 bond after an initial court appearance, records show.