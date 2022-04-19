SC woman killed man while 4 times over the legal limit, driving the wrong way, police say

A 29-year-old Upstate woman with a blood alcohol concentration over four times the legal limit has been accused of causing the death of a man and injuring his wife in a February automobile collision.

Greer Police say Kara Rae Reynolds was driving a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country the wrong way on West Wade Hampton Boulevard, a four-lane highway, when a 2022 Nissan Titan was hit.

The driver of the Nissan, William Ford, died the day after the collision and his wife, Betty, was injured.

Ford was 58 years old and lived in Travelers Rest.

His obituary says he helped “anyone who was down. He never met a stranger.”

Reynolds was arrested Tuesday morning by Greer Police and charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury.

A news release from Greer Police said the arrest came after they completed the investigation into the collision and received the toxicology results.

The toxicology report showed a blood alcohol concentration of .361. The legal limit is .08.