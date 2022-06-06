SC woman killed in mass shooting at graduation party identified by coroner

The 32-year-old woman who was killed in a mass shooting at a graduation party in the Midlands has been publicly identified.

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said Audrionna Kind was killed, WLTX reported. The coroner’s office said the Summerton resident died after being airlifted from McLeod Health Clarendon to Prisma Health Richland hospital, according to the Sumter Item.

The shooting happened late Saturday night at a graduation party being held on St. Paul Road, according to the sheriff’s office. That’s in the Summerton area of Clarendon County.

Six of the victims were children, Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley told The State Sunday. In addition to Kind, a 12-, 13-, 14-, 17-, and 36-year-old were shot, along with two 15-year-olds, the sheriff said.

Most of the victims’ injuries were not considered life threatening, according to Baxley. At least one of the surviving victims is believed to be in critical condition, and all are still being treated at area hospitals, the sheriff said.

Further information on the other victims’ conditions was not available.

At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to calls about a shooting at the party, according to Baxley.

There were between 100-150 people at the party when deputies arrived, including the shooting victims, Baxley said.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but Baxley said he’s confident the shooting was gang related. Investigators think a previous disagreement or drive-by shootings in other parts of Clarendon County led to Saturday night’s shooting, according to Baxley.

At least one vehicle, but likely two, pulled up to the party, and shots were fired before the vehicles sped off driving south on U.S. 15, Baxley said.

The sheriff said there were multiple people firing weapons, and between 60-70 bullet shells have been recovered. It’s possible someone in the crowd at the party returned fire after the shooting began, according to Baxley.

“We will continue to investigate until an arrest is made for the individuals responsible,” Baxley said. “We’re not going to give up.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-435-4414, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Along with the sheriff’s office, other law enforcement agencies that responded to the shooting included the Manning Police Department, South Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, as well as Clarendon County Fire Rescue.