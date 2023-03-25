SC woman killed in Rock Hill shooting, homicide investigation ongoing

A South Carolina woman has died after she was shot in Rock Hill Saturday in what is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

The victim of the shooting was identified as Jennifer Robinson, 33, of Lockhart, according to a statement from Sabrina Gast, York County’s coroner.

Lockhart is in Union County, South Carolina, near the York County line, southwest of Rock Hill.

Rock Hill Police Department officers found the victim, who was shot after midnight Saturday in the 100 block of Friedheim Road, police Lt. Michael Chavis said in a statement.

The police statement identified the incident as a homicide.

Police and the coroner said the victim was pronounced dead at Piedmont Medical Center hospital in Rock Hill.

Rock Hill police and the coroner are investigating.

No other information about the investigation had been released as of Saturday afternoon.