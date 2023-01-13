SC woman killed, teen wounded in home invasion shooting in Lancaster, officials say

A South Carolina woman was fatally shot and a teen wounded in a home invasion Thursday night in Lancaster, officials said.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Stephanie Johnson, 35, of Lancaster.

A 15-year-old male teen who was wounded in the shooting has not been identified. The teen was hospitalized but his condition was not available Friday afternoon.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, Doug Barfield, spokesman for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, told The Herald. The woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Barfield said.

“We are actively working this case and will continue to work it,” Barfield said.

‘Violent home invasion’

The woman died at the scene, a house on 15th Street in Lancaster, according to a statement from Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile. The home is near the Lancaster city limits in county jurisdiction, southeast of Charlotte and Rock Hill.

Two men forced their way into the home around 9:30 p.m., Faile said. Inside the house at the time were the two victims, a man age 39, and another male teen age 13, Faile said.

The adult male in the house struggled with the intruders and shots were fired, Faile said.

“This was a very violent home invasion with a terrible outcome,” Faile said.

Officials have described the relationships among the people in the house, nor any information about why the house may have been targeted.

The homicide is the second in Lancaster County in 2023.