SC woman who lost arms in dog attack faces surgery setback; family prepares for court

The Honea Path woman who lost both arms in a dog attack suffered a setback this week when doctors found an infection in her shoulder, causing them to doubt whether she will be able to use a prosthesis.

Kyleen Waltman, 39, has been hospitalized for more than a month.

Her sister, Amy Wynne, said on her gofundme page Wednesday that Waltman’s doctors removed more of her shoulder bone after they found infection.

“The doctors have told Kyleen once again about her arms and about most of the damage the dogs had done,” Wynne said. “She is now fully aware of the situation. She still has a long way to go. She has survived this for a reason.”

Justin Minor, who lives on the road where the attack took place, was arrested and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

The owning a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

Minor is due in magistrate’s court in Abbeville Thursday for a preliminary hearing to determine whether there is probable cause for the charges.

Wynne said her mother will attend the court session.

“I ask that you all please pray for my mama when she sees him face to face for the first time since the accident that everything goes accordingly,” Wynne wrote.

Waltman was attacked by two pit bulls and a mixed breed as she walked down a Honea Path road. She had surgery Tuesday on her leg.

“Her left leg is giving not only her but the doctors a fit. The infection in it is the same infection that she has had throughout her whole body, but for some reason the infection in her leg they can’t stop from spreading.”

She has endured about a dozen surgeries and has been in and out of consciousness. Earlier this week, Wynne reported her sister was in good spirits and was eager to get home.

She had bites over most of her body and was on the ground being attacked when a neighbor scared the dogs away by firing a pistol.