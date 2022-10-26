SC woman who lost arms after dog attack in March now in jail. What we know

A Honea Path woman whose arms were amputated after she was attacked by three dogs was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Matthew Graham said she was arrested around 3 p.m. but would not say where or what the charges are. She was held overnight in the Abbeville County Detention Center, he said.

His office was getting warrants signed Wednesday morning, and Graham expects a bond hearing to be held around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Waltman was attacked by three dogs as she walked down a rural road in Honea Path in March. She has had more than a dozen surgeries and was released from the hospital in April.

Amy Wynne, Waltman’s sister, said on a gofundme page in early October, “We are at our wits end, don’t know what else to do. Every bit of the donations this far has been to help get the medical equipment and pay her bills, but now it’s her medicines and regular everyday needs she needs help with.”

More than 6,000 donations, totaling $308,000 had been recorded by Wednesday morning.

Wynne added a comment from her mother, saying, “I am wore out. She cries a lot, and we don’t know what to do anymore.”

Waltman has been approved for Medicaid, but Wynne said her sister’s recent surgery out of state won’t be covered.

Waltman was bitten all over her body by two pit bulls and a mixed breed. A neighbor scared the dogs away by firing a pistol.

Justin Minor, who lives on the road where the attack took place, was arrested March 24 and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

The owning a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

Court records show the charges are still pending.

The dogs that attacked Waltman were euthanized. Eight other dogs were seized from the owner. They were quarantined for 10 days and then sent to rescue organizations.

Waltman has three children and a newborn grandchild. She worked in a Honea Path restaurant.

Doctors told her family they had never seen such vicious dog bites.