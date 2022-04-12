SC woman who lost arms in dog attack fitted with a prosthesis after 10 surgeries

The family of the woman mauled by dogs last week reported good news and less than good news in their latest post Tuesday.

Kyleen Waltman wants to go home, her sister Amy Wynne said in the post on gofundme.

She was attacked by three dogs in Honea Path, lost both arms and was bitten all over her body.

She’s been in and out of consciousness and was so stunned when told about her wounds, she was sedated again.

Wynne reported on Tuesday that doctors saved the muscle and nerves in her right shoulder so she was fitted with a prosthetic. Surgery on the left shoulder will be done Wednesday to see if they can do the same on that arm.

“Kyleen has had to rest with very limited visitations because it causes her extreme anxiety because she’s wanting to go home, Wynne said. “She is doing really good, except her left leg. It hasn’t accepted the skin graft.”

There is still a risk that that leg may need to be amputated, Wynne said.

“They are gonna have to cut more off her left because the infection keeps killing the skin around the wound. It’s a gaping wound,” she said.

Wynne said her sister’s body has to train itself to control her blood pressure and breathing.

“She had to be on life support. Her body isn’t wanting to control any of her vitals,” Wynne said.

Waltman has undergone 10 surgeries so far, with many more to come.

Waltman was attacked by two pit bulls and a mixed breed on March 21 as she walked on a dirt road from her boyfriend’s house to her mother’s.

Aaron Presley, who lives near the location Waltman was attacked, was able to run the dogs off by firing a handgun. The dogs have since been euthanized.

Her family has recounted her story on the gofundme page, which had topped $200,000 by Tuesday morning for her medical care.

The family has said doctors told them they had never seen such vicious bites from dogs. Much of the muscle and tissue from her arms was gone.

Last week, Wynne said her mother was worried Waltman had given up, but they won’t stop fighting for her.

Story continues

Waltman, 39, has three children and a newborn grandchild. She worked in a Honea Path restaurant.

Justin Minor, who lives on the road where the attack took place, was arrested and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

The owning of a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

Magistrate Susan Gladden set an initial appearance in General Sessions Court for Minor for May 6.