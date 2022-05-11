SC woman who lost arms in dog attack released from hospital, faces outpatient surgery

Lyn Riddle
·1 min read

A Honea Path woman mauled by dogs in March has been released from the hospital but faces more surgeries as an out-patient.

“It has been rough and we’ve been trying to get her settled into her new life.” Kyleen Waltman’s sister Amy Wynne said on her gofundme page.

Waltman lost both of her arms in an attack by three dogs as she walked down a rural road in Honea Path.

“It’s hard on the family at the moment because we have no outside help, she has been denied for Medicaid and disability,” Wynne said. “So we have to do it all for her. Mama takes the brunt of it because Kyleen lives with mama.”

Wynne said Waltman faces more surgery on one leg that has not healed due to infection. She was bitten all over her body by two pit bulls and a mixed breed. A neighbor scared the dogs away by firing a pistol.

Justin Minor, who lives on the road where the attack took place, was arrested and charged with three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacked and injured a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained. All are misdemeanors.

He was freed on a $15,000 bond.

The owning a dangerous animal charge carries a penalty of $5,000 or a sentence of three years in prison.

She has endured more than a dozen surgeries and for a time was in and out of consciousness.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former hospital worker charged with murder decades after death of patient

    Families of other alleged victims had previously tried to sue hospital for deaths

  • Lexington man shot after he talked about the shooter on Facebook Live, records say

    The suspect was identified by two unnamed individuals after the shooting, according to court records.

  • ‘Amazing’ Brit, 25, dies saving pet dog from river near Benidorm

    Paul Lebihan, from Gateshead, died on Monday after getting into trouble in the Bolulla River.

  • Peace at last: German students bury classroom skeleton

    Students at a high school in the western German town of Schleiden on Wednesday buried a longtime member of their community — a classroom skeleton that had served as an educational specimen for generations of pupils. Around 80 students, teachers and town officials took part in the ceremony at Schleiden's Protestant cemetery, where the bones of the unknown woman were buried in a small coffin featuring symbols of all major world religions. “We are indeed laying to rest a member of the school community to their grave,” said Pastor Oliver Joswig.

  • Seattle sees 2 dog attacks in 1 week

    In the last week there have been at least two dog attacks in Seattle—one injuring a family's dog, and another sending a woman to the hospital.

  • Mom Who Lost Her Arms in Dog Attack Finally Gets Some Good News

    GoFundMeAfter seven weeks in a hospital, Kyleen Waltman is finally home. The South Carolina mom sustained horrific injuries on March 21 when three dogs mauled her as she was out walking. Doctors had to amputate both her arms and remove her colon, and she may lose a leg if grafts aren’t successful. Her shoulder bones had to be removed which means she may not be able to get prosthetic arms. She also had skin tears and bites from her head to her feet, and has suffered a range of setbacks during her

  • EXPLAINER: What's the fallout from Ukraine's pipe shutdown?

    The shutdown of a gas pipeline in eastern Ukraine has sent a fresh wave of energy jitters through Europe. The cutoff is in sharp focus because it's the first time that the war has disrupted the Russian natural gas that flows through Ukraine to get to Europe, where it powers factories and generates electricity. WHAT HAPPENED IN UKRAINE?

  • First Black woman confirmed for Fed as central bank enters Biden era

    One notable aspect of Biden’s Fed is its unprecedented diversity.

  • Growing 'pimple' on scalp turned out to be skin cancer

    After reaching the highest ranks of the U.S. Army, retired Maj. Gen. Vincent Boles suddenly found himself facing an enemy he didn’t know: skin cancer.

  • ‘Fake electors’ co-operating with Georgia investigation into Trump efforts to overturn election, report says

    Prosecutors reportedly ‘trying to determine whether the pro-Trump electors in Georgia had any knowledge that their actions may have been a component of a broader and potentially illegal plot to pressure election officials and overturn Joe Biden’s victory’

  • Jon Gosselin Wishes His & Ex Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets A Happy 18th Birthday: 'I Love You'

    The Gosselin kids are all grown up! Jon and Kate Gosselin's sextuplets – Aaden, Collin, Joel, Alexis, Hannah and Leah – turned 18 on Tuesday. Their dad marked the milestone on his Instagram story, sharing a throwback photo from their childhood. He captioned the shot, "Happy birthday! I love you! Love, Dad." Meanwhile, birthday girl Hannah Gosselin also shared details on how she celebrated her birthday with friends, as well as how Jon helped make the festivities extra special.

  • Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family's estate

    A 28-year-old man who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family’s estate. Nathan Carman was arraigned in federal court in Rutland on multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder charge in the death of Linda Carman. Authorities allege in the indictment unsealed Tuesday that Carman also killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of a scheme to obtain money and property from his grandfather’s estate, but he was not charged with that killing.

  • Defense attorney's absence causes latest delay in Nikolas Cruz death sentencing trial

    The school shooting case has been marked by delays since jury selection began on April 4, delaying the start of testimony until at least June 21.

  • Death threats, taunting Depp fans, shirts branding her a liar: Amber Heard faces ‘culture’s wrath’ at trial

    JOHNNY DEPP V AMBER HEARD: In 2018, Amber Heard wrote about ‘culture’s wrath’ for women who speak out about sexual violence. More than three years later, that wrath is playing out both within and outside of the courtroom, writes <strong>Rachel Sharp </strong>

  • Disney Bulls Stay Put Even After Netflix Streaming Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as Walt Disney Co.’s stock heads for its biggest annual drop in at least 47 years, analysts are clinging to their price targets for the media giant, betting that it can avoid the loss of streaming-video subscribers that’s crushed rival Netflix Inc.’s share price.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in U

  • The global fertilizer shortage is pushing farmers to poop-based products

    Pandemic supply chain shocks compounded by the war in Ukraine have caused a global shortage of chemical fertilizers. With no end to the war in sight and spring planting season in full swing in the northern hemisphere, farmers are turning to animal and plant waste instead. There’s not enough manure to meet the demand of farmers in the US.

  • Sweden's Gotland at crossroads of history as NATO decision looms

    The crack of gunshots splits the silence in a sleepy forest as Camilla Selander, a deli-counter worker, squeezes off shots from her Glock 9 millimetre pistol during target practice with Sweden's Home Guard on the island of Gotland. The 34-year-old is one of the volunteers practising at a military firing range on the island, likely to be on the front line of any future confrontation between Russia and Sweden. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced Sweden and neighbouring Finland to rethink security policy and whether they can remain safe outside NATO, unprotected by its promise that an attack on any member will be seen as an attack on all.

  • First Russian serviceman to face trial for murdering a civilian, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General says

    A Russian serviceman accused of murdering a Ukrainian civilian in Sumy region will be the first Russian soldier to be tried for crimes committed during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has said.

  • DOJ investigates murders of six Black men during the 1970 Augusta Riot, seeks witnesses

    The Department of Justice is investigating the 1970 jailhouse death of 16-year-old Charles Oatman and the murders of six men […] The post DOJ investigates murders of six Black men during the 1970 Augusta Riot, seeks witnesses appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Philippines' Marcos to 'hit the ground running' as president

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippines election winner Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Wednesday he would hit the ground running as president and was looking very carefully at candidates for his economic team, with infrastructure, jobs and energy prices his priorities. Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator who ruled for 20 years before his 1986 overthrow, said his first nominee for his cabinet was Sara Duterte-Carpio, his vice presidential running mate and daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte. Marcos said political affiliation was not a factor in selecting people to work in his government.