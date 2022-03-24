A SC woman lost her arms in a dog mauling. Here are tips to follow if a dog attacks you

Earlier this week, an Upstate woman was viciously attacked by three dogs while walking home and lost both her arms afterward. The dogs’ owner was later arrested on charges of owning a dangerous animal.

While every situation is different, some area dog trainers say there are tips people and owners can follow to possibly avoid and prevent attacks.

According to DogsBite.org, a national dog bite victims group, between 2005 and 2020, canines killed 568 Americans. Also, 67% of those deaths were caused by pit bulls, the group found.

Kyleen Waltman, 39 of Honea Path, suffered bite wounds all over her body, lost both her arms and colon and may lose her esophagus, her family said. The dogs were seized by Abbeville Animal Control and were described as two pit bulls and a mixed breed.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin L. Minor on three counts of owning a dangerous animal that attacks and injures a human, rabies control violation and dangerous animal not permitted beyond premises unless restrained.

Kelly Whittington of Woof University and Ashley Altamirano with Progressive Pet Training in Columbia, say there are tips people can follow if they’re approached by strange, aggressive dogs. There are also things dog owners can do to keep their animals from attacking strangers.

Tips to avoid dog attacks

Be aware of your surroundings so you aren’t taken by surprise and can take a different route if you see a loose dog ahead and take note of places you can go the dog can’t, like on top of a car or the bed of a truck.

Don’t run or scream. Running can trigger a dog’s instinct to chase and screaming can make you sound like a prey animal.

Give the dog something to bite that isn’t you. Take off your jacket or your shirt if it’s all you have.

Carry an umbrella on your walks and open it between you and the approaching dog.

Carry Spray Shield. It’s citronella spray that shoots several feet. It’s safer than mace or pepper spray if the wind blows it back toward you.

Story continues

If a dog attacks you, hitting or kicking them can make the dog go harder. It’s best to remain still and try to stay on your feet.

If you are taken off your feet, go face down with your knees to your chest and arms over the back of your neck to protect vital organs.

How owners can prevent their dogs from attacking people

Train your dog when they are young, before problems start and socialize them properly.

Use humane training methods and avoid tools that rely on fear or pain. There are numerous studies showing that dogs trained with aversives are more likely to develop aggressive behavior.

Obey leash laws. Keep your dog on a leash or in a physical fence. Do not use an invisible fence with dogs who have shown signs of aggression. It may not contain them.

Do not chain dogs in the yard for long periods. This creates frustration and makes dogs feel vulnerable because they cannot escape from a threat, which can quickly lead to aggression. If there is no option for flight, the only defense left is fight.

Most dogs don’t attack people. There will be warning signs before it gets to that level. Contact a qualified trainer at the first sign of aberrant aggressive behavior. Aggression is like a broken leg. You need someone qualified to treat it.

Visit https://www.alliance-of-force-free-animal-professionals.com/ for qualified trainers in the Midlands and surrounding areas.