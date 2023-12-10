SC woman says nobody believed her after she won six-figure lottery jackpot

A Midlands woman said nobody believed her when she told them that she had won $300,000 on a scratch-off ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Maybe they never will, since the woman told lottery officials that she plans to save the winnings from her windfall, according to a news release.

The winner said the first thing she did after discovering her good luck was to call those closest to her to share the exciting news, according to the release.

Even though lottery officials said she called all of her family and friends, each had the same response.

“They didn’t believe me,” the woman said in the release.

To be fair, capturing the grand prize was unexpected even to the winner, who said “it was a shocker.”

The woman bought the six-figure winning The Rolling Jackpot game for $10 at the Pitt Stop gas station/convenience store at 11047 Broad River Road, according to the release. That’s in Irmo, near Exit 97 on Interstate 26.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning the $300,000 top prize in The Rolling Jackpot game were one-in-1,080,000, according to the release. Three of the game’s five top prize-winning tickets remain unclaimed, according to the lottery website.

Pitt Stop in Irmo received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.