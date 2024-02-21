SC woman says she feels lucky every day after winning lottery game’s grand prize

“Wow!”

That’s what a Midlands woman said after she won the $375,000 grand prize on a scratch-off ticket, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

What turned out to be the six-figure winning scratch-off Mighty Jumbo Bucks game was sold for $10 at the Dixon Food Mart gas station/convenience store at 1290 North Kings Highway in Sumter.

The woman said she’s planning to use her newfound windfall to pay off her house, according to the release. She didn’t reveal any other plans for spending the money.

“I feel lucky every day now,” she said in the release.

The winner will be allowed to retain some privacy, as South Carolina is one of 11 states — along with Arizona, Delaware, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and Virginia — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning the $375,000 top prize in the Mighty Jumbo Bucks game were 1-in-960,000, according to the release. Two of the game’s eight top prize-winning tickets remain unclaimed, according to the lottery website.

The Dixon Food Mart received a commission of $3,750 for selling the claimed ticket, according to the release.

This was the second six-figure winning scratch-off game that was recently sold in Sumter.

Earlier in February, a $300,000 winning lottery ticket was sold at the Corner Stop gas station/convenience store at 283 South Guignard Drive, officials said. That’s about 13 miles away from where the $375,000 winning scratcher was purchased.