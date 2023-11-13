SC woman sent nude photos of husband’s ex-wife to her employer & others, sheriff’s office says

An Anderson woman is accused of sending naked photos and videos of her husband’s ex-wife to various businesses, including where the woman works.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies have issued 25 warrants against Ashley Deanne Wilson, 38, of Starr.

Besides businesses, she is accused of sending the material through social media to various people, including someone younger than 18.

The allegations stem from an investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office that began in September, Shale Remien of the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The woman is alleged to have sent nude photos and a compromising video of her husband’s ex-wife that were obtained by accessing the woman’s iCloud account.

The suspect is alleged to have continuously blocked the victim from her own social media platforms.

Wilson is charged with disseminating obscene content, harassment 2nd degree and unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a person under 18.

A judge issued a $60,000 bond.