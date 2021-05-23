SC woman sentenced in shooting that ‘shows the need for a hate crime law,’ sheriff says

John Monk
·3 min read

A Richland County jury took two hours Friday afternoon to find a 48-year-old Rosewood-area woman guilty of shooting one neighbor and terrorizing others in a 2017 race-related incident, 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson said Sunday.

The woman, Mandy Fortson, 48, of Barwick Street off Rosewood Drive, was found guilty of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and breach of the peace in a high and aggravated manner, Gipson said.

Judge Robert Hood sentenced Fortson, a former county paramedic, to 15 years in prison on the attempted murder charge and five years each on the other two charges. The two five-year charges will be served concurrently and added to the 15 years for attempted murder, making a 20-year total sentence.

During the trial, Fortson testified in her own defense and denied doing any shooting that night. Her attorney, Theo Williams of Lexington, could not be reached for comment.

Gipson, who is the chief elected prosecutor of the 5th Judicial Circuit, played an active role in trial and cross-examined Fortson.

He said evidence in the case showed that on the night of Feb. 22, 2017, Fortson went into her backyard and fired her gun, a .41 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, at two of her neighbors’ houses. There were children in both houses.

“All the shooting was from her backyard. She fired six shots and then reloaded,” Gipson said.

An African American family lived in one house, and a family of Mexican heritage lived in the other. As Fortson was firing, she was shouting racial epithets about both ethnicities, said Gipson and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, whose department investigated the case. Fortson is white.

“This shows the need for a hate crime law,” Lott told The State newspaper on Sunday. “A hate crime law would have allowed the judge to enhance her sentence.”

Gipson said if South Carolina had had a hate crimes law, he would have included that in the list of crimes with which Fortson was charged.

Injury, trauma from shooting

Bullets struck one man, an African American, in the wrist and hip, Gipson said. Bullets entered the other family’s house but no one was physically injured. However, that family’s children are still traumatized from the incident, Gipson said.

Numerous witnesses testified that Fortson was the shooter, Gipson said. The revolver, which is nearly a foot long, was also introduced, he said.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a sign on the door that said, “Forget about the dog. Beware of owner.” The sign had a picture of a gun, Gipson said: “It’s enough to get your attention.”

Although plenty of evidence linked Fortson to the crime, prosecutors never did ascertain a motive. “Nobody knows why,” Gipson said.

Earlier this year, the S.C. House passed a hate crimes law that would have enhanced penalties in crimes with proven racial or other overtones.

However, the state Senate adjourned for the year without taking it up.

The measure would have provided enhanced penalties for certain violent crimes committed against someone based on their actual or perceived age, political opinion, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin or physical or mental disability.

Other prosecutors on the case were April Sampson and Emily Nellermoe.

Rosewood is a sprawling residential community that is a popular Columbia neighborhood near the downtown area. This part of Rosewood was in Richland County and not the city.

Recommended Stories

  • Chaos descends on California beach town as 2,500 people show up for TikTok party invite

    “When something goes viral in Huntington Beach it always brings the biggest crowds that are crazy.”

  • Man killed while walking home to his apartment, SC police say

    No arrests have been made and investigators are trying to determine the motive for the deadly shooting.

  • German cyber security chief fears hackers could target hospitals

    German hospitals may be at increased risk from hackers, the head of the country's cyber security agency said on Saturday, following two high-profile digital attacks this month on the Irish health service and a U.S. fuel pipeline. Ireland's health service operator shut down its IT systems last Friday to protect them from a "significant" ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services, disrupting COVID-19 testing and forcing the cancellation of many appointments. German clinics have been targeted by a series of cyber attacks over the last five years, and Arne Schoenbohm, president of the BSI federal cyber security agency, told Zeit Online newspaper he saw "a greater danger at hospitals".

  • Man charged with murder after mom's body found in burned car

    The man accused of killing Amanda Johnson turned himself in to authorities, more than a month after her body was found in Matagorda County.

  • Mikel Arteta pleads with England to protect Bukayo Saka from 'burnout'

    Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken to Gareth Southgate about managing Bukayo Saka’s workload amid burnout concerns over one of England’s brightest young talents. Saka has made 45 appearances for Arsenal this season, emerging as one of Arteta’s most important players, and is expected to be included in Southgate’s squad for the European Championship. Arteta praised the 19-year-old for the way he has handled the physical strains of this “crazy” season but accepted there was a danger of him suffering from burnout. “There is a risk. I think the schedule that they have been through in the last two years has been crazy. He has handled that situation really, really well,” Arteta said. “I know Gareth and he has been brilliant at managing them as well, and I spoke with him about it. We just hope that they do the right thing. “But he [Saka] is very determined to go and help his country, which is incredible at his age, and he needs to enjoy that because he has earned every right to be there.” Saka is expected to start against Brighton on Sunday as Arsenal continue their pursuit of European football. If they beat Brighton and Tottenham and Everton both drop points, Arteta’s side will qualify for the Europa Conference League by finishing seventh. Saka played in a left-sided role in the midweek victory at Crystal Palace but has also operated as a right winger, full-back, wing-back and central midfield player this season. His versatility could be crucial in determining whether he makes Southgate’s squad. Asked about Saka’s best position, Arteta said: “Well, I think he has had periods where he has played really well for me in a back four as a full-back. “He has been exceptional on the right wing, he has been really good playing as wing-back. I think having that flexibility for him has made him a different player. He is really intelligent and he can pick things up very quickly. And slowly we will mould him more to the position that we want him to play.” Hundreds of Arsenal fans are expected to protest against the club’s owners ahead of the Brighton match, with the Arsenal Supporters’ Trust urging fans to make their voices heard. The AST is campaigning for greater fan representation and is calling for supporters to “amplify the message” calling for the Kroenkes to leave. Among the changes the AST is calling for is a “strong, experienced board of directors” that includes supporter representation and at least two independent and experienced non-executive directors. It is also pushing for “direct engagement between supporters and the owners and board, with meaningful discussion, openness, honesty and transparency”. The AST added: “If Stan Kroenke is not prepared to embrace these changes, then we do not believe he is the right owner for Arsenal.”

  • Beck Bennett Blows Off Family Jewels Recreating Georgia Gov. Gun Stunt On 'SNL'

    "Dad" poses for prom photos with his daughter and her date with a shotgun. "People are doing it. It's a thing, like 'Bang!'" explains Bennett in explosive sketch.

  • Trump criminal investigation looms over Manhattan DA race

    Eight days after Donald Trump turns 75 next month, New York City voters will cast their last ballots in an election that's sure to have consequences for the former president. It’s not another White House run, but a vote in the Democratic Party primary for Manhattan’s next district attorney — the person who would likely end up handling prosecution if an ongoing investigation of Trump's business finds criminal wrongdoing. The current district attorney, Cyrus Vance Jr., is leaving office at the end of the year, meaning there's a good chance he'll pass the two-year probe to his successor.

  • Multiple dead in shooting at New Jersey house party

    Two dead and 12 injured in violence that unfolded at birthday party

  • Donald Trump's blog has failed to gain traction, as he struggles to win back his audience after being banned from social networks

    Blog posts on the former president's "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump" blog aren't being widely shared, according to The Washington Post.

  • Black man's death in Mississippi: Lynching or suicide?

    On the night of Feb. 8, 2018, Willie Andrew Jones Jr. and Alexis Rankin argued in the car on the way to her parents' home in Scott County, Mississippi. At some point, Jones walked out, leaving Rankin inside. Not long afterward, Rankin’s stepfather was calling 911 to say Jones was dead.

  • Both victims of shooting outside True Worth Place dead, identified by Fort Worth police

    Both of the men shot Friday outside True Worth Place daytime homeless shelter in Fort Worth died at the hospital, according to a police incident report.

  • Iraqi turns home into a 'Mosul heritage' museum

    Fakhri al-Tai and his family live among some 5,000 antiques in Mosul. His home has now turned into a public makeshift museum, aiming to preserve the city's heritage. After many artefacts were destroyed during the war against the Islamic State in Iraq. "After the liberation of Mosul, I came back to my city, which is Old Mosul. I saw our heritage and civilisation completely destroyed, I saw that they deliberately destroyed this heritage, and I got the idea to collect what I can from our heritage and to revive what they wanted to destroy, revive it for the city."His collection includes different pieces from a variety of ethnicities and religions. Kurds, Christians, Muslims, Jews and Turksmans have all made their marks in this small museum. Visitor Amjad Saleh has lost over 10,000 pictures of his family in the conflict-torn Mosul. But he was able to find antiques that he grew up with in al-Tai's home and they reminded him of his life in the 1960s and 70s. Al-Tai has spent $33,000 USD to fuel his passion. He also accepts antiques from people who donate them to the museum.

  • 21 die in Huanghe Shilin Mountain Marathon in China, including legend Liang Jing

    At least 21 ultramarathon athletes died after brutal weather swept across a mountainous area of northwest China during a race, state media reported.

  • Trump plans to restore his 'beautiful' Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines and new paint job for future rallies

    Trump said in a statement that the plane, which has been sitting broken and unused in New York, will be ready by the end of the year.

  • How A Professional “Sims” Player Stays Sane While Being “A Woman On The Internet”

    The former BuzzFeed producer talks about mental health, her gaming career, and the “100 Baby Challenge."

  • 26-year-old man shot at central Fresno nightclub, police say

    Police say a 26-year-old man and his friends had just left the club when a white car with several people inside pulled up to them.

  • Martin Bashir Denies His Famous BBC Interview ﻿"Harmed" Princess Diana

    An investigation found that he acted deceitfully to secure the interview.

  • Marvel's MODOK (Sort of) Brings the X-Men Into the MCU

    Did you spot Professor Xavier's girlfriend?

  • Homeowner investigates dogs barking, finds dead man in ditch

    The man A homeowner who heard dogs barking for more than 10 minutes went outside and found a man dead in a ditch in Northeast Houston.

  • Morgan Wallen has not met with the NAACP

    Country singer Morgan Wallen has failed to keep up with his plans to meet with the NAACP following his N-word controversy earlier this year. In the video, Wallen is seen outside hurling profanities at his friends after a night out. Although Wallen was seen using the slur towards his friends ignorantly and not out of racial hatred, his career was quickly affected.