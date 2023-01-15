SC woman stole more than half a million from business for ‘personal gain,’ cops say

A Midlands woman was arrested on charges that she stole more than half a million dollars from a local business where she worked, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Maris Boudreau was charged with five counts of forgery (value $10,000 or more), five counts of breach of trust/fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more), and one count each of forgery (value less than $10,000) and breach of trust/fraudulent intent (value less than $10,000), the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The 44-year-old Sumter resident was the office manager at a business — which was not publicly identified — and stole $595,249 from July 2017 through October 2022, according to the release.

Boudreau unlawfully forged, cashed and deposited 173 business checks “for her own personal gain,” the sheriff’s office said.

Additionally, during that same time span Boudreau used the business’s credit card system, without authorization, to spend company funds for her personal use, according to the release.

Information about what Boudreau did with the money was not available.

Boudreau was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center on Dec. 6, according to the release. A $25,000 surety bond was set and Boudreau was released, the sheriff’s office said.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on Jan. 27, Sumter County court records show.