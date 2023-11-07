SC woman was under house arrest, now she’s behind bars after search of her home, cops say

A South Carolina woman who was under house arrest from a previous incident is now behind bars after a search of her home, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Almanda Lyvette Teal, a 47-year-old Sumter resident, was arrested on multiple drug charges and a gun charge on Nov. 1, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Teal was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of psilocybin, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

The charges were issued after a search of Teal’s Highland Avenue home, the sheriff’s office said. That’s near U.S. 76/Broad Street.

Teal was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where she remained behind bars after being denied bond, according to the release.

Teal is also facing pending charges from a June 2022 arrest, when she was similarly taken into custody on four drug charges and a gun charge, Sumter County court records show.