SC woman on way to celebrate her birthday shot to death in alleged road rage incident

A 76-year-old South Carolina woman on her way to her birthday dinner was shot to death as she sat in a car in what authorities are calling a road rage incident.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified her as Betty Dianne Amick of Travelers Rest.

Jonathon Brock Luben, 26, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery in the first degree.

Kenneth Amick, Betty Amick’s son, posted on Facebook, “How anybody could shoot into a car with a teenage girl, and an elderly lady is beyond me. I just ask everyone to please respect our feelings and pain and not ask us a million questions because we don’t have any answers right now.”

He asked for prayers for the family and that justice be served “against the monster that decided to take my sweet little mother’s life into his hands.”

Amick had just turned 76 on Jan. 4.

Deputies were called to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m. Saturday after someone reported shots fired.

The coroner’s office said Amick was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m. “at a nearby location.”

An autopsy Monday showed she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.