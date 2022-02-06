SC woman wins six-figure Powerball prize but is haunted by missing $632 million jackpot

A Midlands woman said she was “very thankful,” after winning $100,000 on a Powerball ticket.

But she couldn’t help but think about what might have been if her ticket had matched all five numbers instead of just four, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.

“That number haunts me,” she said in the release.

While $100,000 is a significant prize, it’s hard to compare it to the $632.6 million jackpot that was won in the same drawing. In fact, it was the size of the massive prize that motivated the woman — who doesn’t usually play lottery games — to buy a ticket, according to the release.

So while she’s thankful, it’s fair for anyone in her position to have 632.5 million what-ifs.

The six-figure winning Powerball ticket was purchased in Barnwell, lottery officials said in a news release. The ticket matched four of the first five white balls, along with the red Powerball number, according to the release.

The winning numbers — 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and Powerball: 17 — were drawn on Jan. 5.

Because the ticket buyer purchased the PowerPlay option for an additional dollar, her $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000 when a x2 was drawn, lottery officials said.

The winner did not tell lottery officials how she will spend the money from the windfall.

The woman’s name was not released because South Carolina is one of eight states — along with Delaware, Kansas, Georgia, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and Texas — that allow lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Powerball are 913,129-to-1, according to the release. The odds of a x2 multiplier being selected are 1 in 1.75 when the jackpot is more than $150 million, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Quick & Easy gas station/convenience store at 10077 Marlboro Ave. in downtown Barnwell.

Quick & Easy received a commission of $1,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket.