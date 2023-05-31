SC youth pastor arrested, fired for video recording woman while she showered, officials say

A youth pastor at a Baptist church in Greenville County has been accused of video recording a woman while she showered and charged with voyeurism.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, was fired from his job at Gowensville First Baptist Church after his arrest May 27, church officials confirmed. He was employed there for six or seven years.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a woman who said she saw a man standing in the backyard of a Greenwood County home.

She and her sister confronted the man, who told them he took a video of one of them while she was showering. They could see from inside that he was taking a video with his phone and they video recorded him.

First Baptist Gowensville is located in Greenville County and Mayfield lives in Boiling Springs in Spartanburg County.

Mayfield was released on a $10,000 bond, a Greenwood County Detention Center official said.

Mayfield’s Linked In page says he previously worked as an event coordinator with Compassion International, missions director at Student Life in Birmingham, Alabama and ministry associate at Child Evangelism Fellowship in Roebuck.

He received a bachelor’s degree from North Greenville University in 2010, where he majored in print media.