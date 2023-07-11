SC youth pastor charged with filming girls in shower now accused of filming bridesmaids changing

A South Carolina youth pastor arrested for filming a woman in the shower is facing additional charges after police said he set up cameras and recorded women getting ready at a wedding, WJCL reports.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, was arrested in May and charged with voyeurism after the shower incident in Greenwood County, which is just over the Georgia line.

Mayfield was a youth pastor at First Baptist Gowensville at the time of his arrest, officials confirmed to WJCL. He’s accused of filming girls in a church bathroom, according to WYFF.

Warrants released Tuesday reveal that Mayfield was hired as a videographer at a wedding in September 2021, where police said he set up a camera to film victims changing.

According to the warrants, one of the cameras was set up near the floor to film up the women’s dresses as they passed.

According to warrants, “the recording and others like it were made for the purpose of sexual stimulation as admitted by the defendant during a confession.”

Mayfield is now charged with 26 counts of voyeurism and 32 charges of first-degree exploitation of a minor in Greenville County and one count of voyeurism in Greenwood County.