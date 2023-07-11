SC youth pastor faces 58 charges tied to video recording women and kids without their knowledge

A South Carolina youth pastor faces 58 charges in connection with videotaping women and children without their knowledge in various stages of undress, including two wedding parties and children changing clothes in a bathroom stall.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, is accused of 32 counts of sex exploitation of a minor and 26 counts of voyeurism in Greenville County, most of them allegedly occurring at Gowensville First Baptist Church, where he served as youth pastor until his arrest.

He is also charged with voyeurism in Greenwood County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has brought charges since Mayfield’s first arrest in Greenwood County as they have gone through videotapes from 2017 to 2023 found on his phone and an external hard drive.

In the charges announced Monday, the Sheriff’s Office alleges:

Cameras were set up during a wedding Mayfield was hired to videotape. One was on the floor and filmed up women’s dresses as they walked over it, another to film the women getting dressed.

Several women and children were filmed in a bathroom stall that showed their vaginal area, buttocks or exposed breasts.

Two other wedding parties were filmed surreptitiously at the Gowensville church as they were getting dressed for the wedding.

Mayfield had served as youth pastor at Gowensville for six or seven years, a church official said.

He was fired after his arrest May 27 on the Greenwood charge, church officials said.

In Greenwood, Mayfield is accused of video recording a woman as she showered. He is alleged to have been standing outside the house and recording her through a window. She saw him and called law enforcement.

Mayfield was charged with voyeurism in that case and released on $10,000 bond.

Since he was employed in Greenville County, Greenwood officials notified the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, which started its own investigation.

In the first round of charges released by Greenville County, Mayfield was alleged to have videotaped girls — some as young as 14 — in the bathroom of the church.

Mayfield was initially charged with five counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

Church officials had no knowledge girls were being recorded, Lt. Ryan Flood said when those charges were brought.

Gowensville church’s first statement on its website states, “On May 27th, 2023, First Baptist Gowensville leadership was made aware of an incident of moral misconduct perpetrated by one of our staff members. Proper authorities were notified immediately and the employee was terminated from his role. Due to the nature of the investigation, FBC Gowensville refers all questions to the law enforcement authorities involved. We remain dedicated to providing a safe worship environment and will be ever vigilant in protecting all persons involved in any of our events.”

The website states that Mayfield received a bachelor’s degree from North Greenville University in 2010, a private Christian school.

Mayfield lives in Boiling Springs in Spartanburg County.

Mayfield was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center Tuesday. No bond has been set.