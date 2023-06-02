SC youth pastor faces new charges of video recording girls, this time in a bathroom

A youth pastor faces new charges of video recording girls — some as young as 14 — in the bathroom of the church he was fired from recently.

Daniel Kellan Mayfield, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with using his phone to video record a woman while she was showering at her mother’s home in Greenwood County. He was fired that day from Gowensville First Baptist Church, where he had worked for six or seven years, a church official said.

On Thursday, Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies launched their own investigation because of information they received from the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they had videos of possible sexual exploitation of six girls in Greenville County, where the Gowensville church is located.

Flood said the videos were taken while the girls were in a church bathroom.

Mayfield is charged with five counts of 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of voyeurism.

Flood said investigators are working to identify others shown in videos. Videos were recorded at least three times, dating to July 2022, he said.

Church officials had no knowledge girls were being recorded, Flood said.

Mayfield was arrested Thursday afternoon in Boiling Springs, where he lives.

He was being held in the Greenville County Detention Center Thursday evening.

The arrest in Greenwood came after a woman called dispatch to say she saw a man standing in the backyard of her mother’s house.

She and her sister confronted the man, who told them he took a video of one of them while she was showering. They could see from inside that he was taking a video with his phone.

Mayfield was released on a $10,000 bond, a Greenwood County Detention Center official said.

Mayfield’s Linked In page says he previously worked as an event coordinator with Compassion International, missions director at Student Life in Birmingham, Alabama, and ministry associate at Child Evangelism Fellowship in Roebuck.

He received a bachelor’s degree from North Greenville University in 2010, where he majored in print media.