SC4 Board of Trustees appoints Kirk Kramer as president

PORT HURON - The St. Clair County Community College Board of Trustees called for a special meeting on Monday evening that concluded with acting president Kirk Kramer being appointed as college president.

The motion was made by Trustee Mukund Wankhede and seconded by Trustee Marcia Robbins. The board approved the motion with a 5-to-1 vote.

Trustee Kim Brown voted no but did not state why. Trustee John Lusk was not present at the meeting.

The board approved Kramer to hold the president position under a three-year contract, with no increase to his current salary and benefits.

The special meeting comes after the Dec. 14 meeting, where the board voted to form a subcommittee of three trustees to discuss how the board might move forward with a presidential search.

Board Chair Karen Niver said the meeting was called to both clear up any confusion within the board, and clarification from Kramer, whose current contract ends in six months.

"Mr. Kramer stood up to be our acting president, but he is not under contract to do so," Niver said. "He is under contact as the (Chief Operating Officer) and that is how he is technically here as every day. In my mind, that means the college is without a president."

Further, Niver said the acting president authority is more limited than a formal college president.

Prior to the vote, Kramer gave clarification on his end. He said he stepped up to be acting president to ensure a smooth transition for the college after Deb Snyder took medical leave in August. He said he did not campaign for the president position.

However, when he was asked to continue his role after her resignation, he said he was willing to and asked for a commitment from SC4.

"If I were to shoulder the responsibility of the position, it seemed appropriate for the institution to make a commitment to me to ensure stability and signal to the campus and community the board support for the executive team," Kramer said.

After the vote, Kramer said he cannot do this alone. He said the college has a thoughtful, solid board of trustees and high-quality faculty and staff. He said it's a team effort.

Public comment regarding the motion was lengthy, lasting approximately 40 minutes, with many asking the board to not rush a decision of appointment.

Janice Fritz, SC4 biology professor and president of the SC4 local of the Michigan Association for Higher Education, said with students no longer on campus and faculty rushing to get grades done, it was not a good time for an unscheduled meeting. She said she and many others felt there was a lack of communication from the board.

"In the campus survey, some areas of concern included leadership, shared governance, communication and campus culture," she said. "I'm afraid that the proceedings we are in the midst of right now are a big example of things that need improvement."

Additionally, the subcommittee that was voted for in the previous meeting will still meet for its discussion.

"In the meantime, Mr. Kramer is going to allow us time to proceed through that process carefully, diligently, thoroughly and without pressure," Niver said. "We're very pleased with tonight's outcome."

Niver said the search for a president will be ongoing through Kramer's new contract. She said searches can typically last over a year, plus training and learning about the institution and its community, which can take an additional six months. She said three years will allows the board adequately time and proceed with all of those aspects.

