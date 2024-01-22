Scaffolder arrested for assault after trying to clear Just Stop Oil protestors has case dropped

A scaffolder who was arrested after trying to clear Blackfriars Bridge of Just Stop Oil protestors has had his case dropped. Louis Grieves, 22, spoke of his relief after he was originally charged with assaulting the eco-zealots. The scaffolder was already late for work when he clashed with a Just Stop Oil protest group blocking the London bridge. But instead of clearing the road, police officers handcuffed and arrested him. He was initially charged with common assault after the incident last Spring but this was later reduced to using threatening words or behaviour against the climate protesters. But he has now also had these charges dropped due to ‘insufficient evidence’ and is completely off the hook.

