A scalding bath killed an Indianapolis baby. Her mother is facing charges 2 years later.

Investigators searched but said there was no clear evidence that Alexandria Jones intended to kill her baby. The Indianapolis mother told police she found her daughter early one morning with a smelly, dirty diaper and she decided to bathe her in the kitchen sink.

Three days after that ill-fated bath, an ambulance rushed 1-year-old Kalimah Hernandez to Riley Children's Hospital Emergency Room. Doctors determined the baby had severe burns covering roughly 25% of her body, records state. Hernandez died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

On Thursday, more than two years after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department began its investigation, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Jones now faces charges of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, a Level 1 felony, and two counts of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, both Level 3 felonies.

An autopsy for Hernandez determined her cause of death to be "complications from thermal injury."

Jones told police she sought medical attention for Hernandez after her baby was burned in bathwater hot enough to peel the top layer of skin off her legs and abdomen, according to an affidavit for Jones' arrest. The Indianapolis mother further explained to detectives it was Hernandez who may have accidentally injured herself.

Investigators have reason to believe Jones wasn't being entirely honest.

It was around 5 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2020, when Jones discovered her baby had a dirty diaper and decided to give Hernandez a bath. Jones said she placed Hernandez on one side of the family's dual kitchen sink and turned on the water, allowing the faucet to pour into the opposite sink away from Hernandez, records state.

Court records: Vehicle mix-up prompted January shooting at Castleton Square Mall

Jones told police when she left to grab a towel from a kitchen chair Hernandez stood and turned the faucet toward herself. The water had changed from lukewarm to hot, which Jones believed to be the result of the baby adjusting the cold-water knob on her side of the sink, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

The water wasn't pouring on Hernandez for long, Jones told police, but it was hot enough to burn her legs, abdomen, and lower extremities. Jones complained both the water pressure and water temperature in her northeast-side townhome fluctuated despite several calls to maintenance requesting it be fixed, according to an affidavit.

Investigators tested hot water in mother's home and found it scalding within seconds

Investigators tested the hot water in the kitchen sink at Jones' townhome in the 4100 block of Cordell Street. After 15 seconds, the water reached temperatures of 123 degrees, records state. Within a minute, investigators recorded the water at 152 degrees.

Jones said she pulled Hernandez out of the sink and immediately began looking up information on her phone for how to treat burns, before calling a clinic on Shadeland Avenue. She told police a nurse at the clinic advised her the wounds could be treated at home.

Investigators said they found three relevant searches on Jones' iPhone after Hernandez was injured. They include:

11/23/2020 09:11:14 AM "my baby got burned by hot water"

11/24/2020 12:01:22 AM "Baby burned by hot water throwing up"

11/24/2020 7:50:46 PM "Stages of healing burn"

Investigators found no record of any calls made from Jones' phone to the Shadeland Avenue clinic. The clinic also had no documentation showing Jones contacted them during the month of November, according to the affidavit.

'My child is not a runaway': Mother of missing Indianapolis teen is pleading for your help

3 days after baby injured in scalding bath, mother called 911

On Nov. 26, 2020, Jones told police despite her attempts of treating the burn herself, Hernandez became lethargic and began taking rapid, shallow breaths, and making a wheezing sound, records state.

Three days after her baby was injured, she called 911.

In the summary of Hernandez's autopsy report, officials noted "there was no clear evidence of willful intent to cause harm" by Jones. However, the burn patterns on Hernandez's body did not match what Jones told detectives, according to the affidavit.

There were no "splatter or splash type burns that would be expected from a stream of hot water splashing onto the skin as it exits the faucet," records state. The autopsy for Hernandez noted there was a well-demarcated line of the baby's wounds consistent with being submerged into hot water.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office stated in Thursday's news release the injuries Hernandez suffered as a result of being burned constituted a medical emergency and were potentially survivable with appropriate medical attention.

No attorney was listed immediately for Jones, who was arrested Thursday and taken to the Marion County Jail.

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis mother Alexandria Jones charged with neglect in baby death