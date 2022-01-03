🌱 Scaled-Back NYE Celebrations + Warming Shelters Open Up

Get on up, Dallas! Here's everything you need to know to get this Monday started off right. These are the most important things going on today in town.

Weather:

Partly sunny and warmer. High: 53 Low: 33.

Top stories in Dallas:

Dallas residents rang in the New Year with community celebrations across the Metroplex, but some were more scaled back from their pre-pandemic years. For instance, the annual midnight fireworks show from Reunion Tower still took place, but spectators were encouraged to watch the show from other points around the city instead of gathering on the nearby lawn. Fort Worth's Sundance Square also put on a live musical performance on Friday night but skipped the usual big celebration in the square. (FOX 4 KDFW) As North Texas temperatures plunge, warming shelters are opening up all over the area to help local residents who are experiencing homelessness. This weekend, UGM Dallas opened a shelter at 3211 Irving Boulevard to offer food, supplies, blankets, coats, and other necessities as people escaped the below-freezing temperatures. Other local warming shelters are located at Oak Lawn United Methodist Church in Downtown Dallas, the Glows-Garland Overnight Warming Station, and the Salvation Army locations in McKinney and Plano. (NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth) In an interview with Inside Texas Politics, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the pandemic will still be the county's largest problem in 2022, and that tackling COVID-19 is "the key to having an economically strong and happy new year." Judge Jenkins' agenda for this year includes pushing vaccination efforts and other measures that keep residents safe. Other county priorities for 2022 include investments in mental health, tutoring for students who fell behind during the pandemic, and infrastructure projects. (WFAA.com)

Events today in Dallas:

Amazing Scavenger Hunt Adventure By Urban Adventure Quest In The Dallas Arts District (8:00 AM)

Local announcements:

The SPCA of Texas is offering $22 adoptions on adult dogs and adult cats at its Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center from Jan. 2 through 16. (Instagram)

The North Texas Food Bank' s Drive-Thru Mobile Pantry will be at Iglesia Cristiana Amiel in Royse City and Ladonia City Hall tomorrow (Jan. 4) from 9 to 11 a.m. (Instagram)

Tomorrow (Jan. 4) at 7:30 p.m., the W.H. Adamson High School Leopards will go up against the H. Grady Spruce High School Timberwolves in a home varsity boys' basketball game. (Dallas Patch)

The Dallas Park and Recreation Department reminds residents to keep all dogs on a leash while visiting a Dallas Parks trail or park, except in designated "off-leash" dog parks. This policy is for the safety of fellow parkgoers as well as your dog, says the Department. (Facebook)

