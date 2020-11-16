Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) Stock's On A Decline: Are Poor Fundamentals The Cause?

Scales (NZSE:SCL) has had a rough month with its share price down 3.7%. To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on Scales' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Scales is:

7.3% = NZ$28m ÷ NZ$376m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.07.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Scales' Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE

When you first look at it, Scales' ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.7%, we may spare it some thought. However, Scales has seen a flattish net income growth over the past five years, which is not saying much. Remember, the company's ROE is not particularly great to begin with. So that could also be one of the reasons behind the company's flat growth in earnings.

We then compared Scales' net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 6.9% in the same period, which is a bit concerning.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SCL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SCL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Scales Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 92% (implying that the company keeps only 8.5% of its income) of its business to reinvest into its business), most of Scales' profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the absence of growth in earnings.

Moreover, Scales has been paying dividends for six years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 85% of its profits over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Scales' future ROE will rise to 9.3% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning Scales. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

