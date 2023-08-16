At Scales and Tails in Holly Hill, Reptile Breeders Expo expected to hatch new customers

So, you’re ready to invest in a snake or a lizard this weekend at the big Reptile Breeders Expo at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

Do you know how to feed it? Keep it warm?

Is there a reptile shop in Volusia County that can help with those questions?

Here’s what you need to know about a longtime local business that can help you welcome a new snake to the family.

Is there a reptile shop in Daytona Beach?

Yes, reptiles and aquatic pets are the focus at Scales and Tails, a fixture for nearly 15 years at 1871 N. Nova Road in Holly Hill.

Curtis Elliott, a full-time volunteer at Snails and Tails reptile shop in Holly Hill, poses with a ball python among other reptiles offered at the store.

Before that, the shop operated on Beach Street in Daytona Beach for more than two decades. For the past six years, it has been owned by the husband-and-wife team of Ken and Melissa Hall.

The store carries an assortment of fish and reptiles, mostly the latter, said Curtis Elliott, a volunteer who works full-time at the shop.

“If you buy an animal, we try to have everything in here to take care of that animal,” he said.

What supplies do you need to take care of a pet snake or lizard?

The answer varies depending on the creature, of course, but Elliott said customers often have misconceptions about what’s required for healthy snake care.

When it comes to ball pythons, a very popular breed, customers are often ready to buy powerful lamps to keep them warm, Elliott said.

Not necessary.

“You don’t need a lamp,” he said. “It dries them out and they’ll have a bad shed. Instead, you want a heat pad that can sit at the bottom of the tank.”

Once initial supplies such as a tank and heater are purchased, ball pythons are extremely low-maintenance pets, Elliott said.

“It only eats once a week, so it only poops once a week,” he said. They also are very friendly, he said.

What are the most popular reptiles to keep as pets?

In addition to ball pythons, which can range in cost from $100-$600 or more, Snails and Tails sells a lot of leopard geckos, which go for roughly $60, Elliott said. They also are low maintenance.

Bearded dragons, a lizard named for the “beard” of spikes under their chins, is another popular pet. Those sell for about $100, Elliott said.

Sulcata tortoises also are among the popular breeds at Scales and Tales, even though the creatures typically live for 150 years and grow to about 250 pounds, Elliott said.

“They get about the size of a truck, but they’re slow growing,” he said. “A lot of people like them because it’s an animal that you can love and not worry about dealing with it dying.”

Is the Reptile Breeders Expo also a big week at Snails and Tails?

Not really, Elliott said, although there will be Expo visitors who stop just to visit animals in the shop, he said.

More: National Reptile Breeders Expo is coming to Daytona Beach: Here's what you need to know

As it turns out, it’s not unusual for the animals to have a steady stream of visitors throughout the year.

“Especially in the summer, a lot of people will come in just to socialize with the animals,” he said.

The National Reptile Breeders' Expo takes place Saturday and Sunday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

The boost from the Expo really arrives at the shop next week, Elliott said.

“Most people are hunkering down this week, saving their money to buy something at the show. They will come see us next week, after the show, when they want to feed the animals or have questions about how to care for them.”

For questions about reptile care or the shop, visit scalesandtalesdaytona.com or call 386-256-4708.

When is the Reptile Breeders show in Daytona?

Hours for the National Reptile Breeders Expo are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., in Daytona Beach.

Admission is $20 per person at the door and is CASH only, with free admission for age 6 and under.

Visit reptilebreedersexpo.com for more information. Or check out oceancenter.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Reptile Breeders Expo a source of customers for Holly Hill pet shop