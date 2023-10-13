Scalise drops out of race for US House speaker

STORY: Steve Scalise has dropped out of the U.S. House Speaker race, prolonging the leadership crisis in the chamber following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy over a week ago.

Scalise announced his withdrawal to reporters on Thursday:

"I just shared with my colleagues that I am withdrawing my name as a candidate for Speaker Designee. If you look at over the last few weeks, if you look at where our conference is, there is still work to be done. Our conference still has to come together. And it is not there. There are still some people who have their own agendas."

The No. 2 House Republican from Louisiana had already secured his party's nomination for the job.

And former U.S. president Donald Trump in a Thursday interview with Fox News Radio said he did not object to Scalise as speaker...

...though populist hardliners in the GOP have appeared to favor Scalise's rival Jim Jordan.

Still, House Republicans failed to resolve divisions in closed-door talks Thursday, and were unable to secure the 217 votes necessary to install Scalise as speaker.

Republicans can afford no more than four defections as they control the House by a narrow 221-212 margin.

Several Republicans earlier said they would stick with Jordan, who lost out in a secret-ballot vote on Wednesday.

Jordan had encouraged his supporters to vote for Scalise, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House weighed in on the scramble following Scalise’s withdrawal:

[Karine Jean-Pierre / White House Press Secretary]

“This is the House Republicans, as I've said over and over again, it is their process. The president doesn't have a vote. It is… what we're seeing is certainly shambolic chaos that we're seeing over there on the other side of Pennsylvania Avenue. And they need to get their act together. There's a lot of work that needs to be done on behalf of the American people.”

The Republican infighting has left the chamber neither able to act to support Israel's war against Hamas nor to pass government spending bills before funding runs out on November 17.