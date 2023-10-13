Scalise is out. Jim Jordan is back in as House speaker election twists and turns after McCarthy ousted

WASHINGTON — Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., told reporters Friday he is launching his second bid for speaker Friday as the House enters its 10th day without a top leader.

After just a handful of GOP lawmakers ousted former speaker Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., chaos has befallen the House as the lower chamber is paralyzed and unable to take any legislative action. House Republicans have scrambled to elect a new speaker but considering their narrow four-seat majority, they have been unable to fall behind behind a new leader.

The divisions within the House Republican conference were on full display Thursday evening when House Majority Leader Steve Scalise , R-La., withdrew from the speaker's race despite the conference's formal nomination of him just the day before. Scalise defeated Jordan for the nomination in an internal secret ballot vote of 113-99.

Moments after being nominated and just when it appeared GOP lawmakers could elect a new speaker, it become apparent Scalise did not have the support necessary to unite House Republicans, mainly due to his leadership position commonly being viewed as a continuation of the status quo after McCarthy's ouster.

Scalise's opponents instead pushed for Jordan to serve as speaker even though the Ohio Republican lost the nomination. With Scalise dropping out of the race, Jordan is widely perceived to be the most competitive speaker candidate but it is unclear if he can shore up enough support to become speaker himself.

Ahead of a looming government shutdown and a key U.S. ally in Israel fighting a quickly intensifying war with Hamas militants, a sense of urgency has arisen within House Republicans to elect a new speaker.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jim Jordan is nominated in House speaker election after Scalise is out