Scalise says Biden administration to blame for "epic failure" in Afghanistan

Quartz

Nearly 20 years since the 9/11 terror attack that launched the US’ “forever war,” American troops pulled out of Afghanistan, leaving behind a vacuum that the Taliban is now filling. Every US president since George W. Bush has pledged to end the war in Afghanistan—but none of them did. In April, Joe Biden said that US troops would be out of the country by the 20th anniversary of 9/11, with their mission accomplished: “get the terrorists who attacked us on 9/11, deliver justice to Osama Bin Laden, and degrade the terrorist threat to keep Afghanistan from becoming a base from which attacks could be continued against the [US].”