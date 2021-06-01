Scalp Level woman jailed, accused of threat with gun

Jun. 1—A Scalp Level Borough woman was jailed on Sunday, accused of pointing a loaded pistol at a man who took away her cars keys because she was intoxicated, authorities allege.

Windber police charged Megan Faye Stanton, 28, of the 1000 block of First Street, with four counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and terroristic threats.

According to a criminal complaint, Stanton was intoxicated when she wanted to drive to a neighborhood bar on Saturday.

A man at the residence took away her car keys because Stanton was "intoxicated to the point she was stumbling and unable to walk," the complaint said.

Stanton allegedly loaded a pistol and pointed it at the man saying "I hope you never come back," the complaint said.

A witness called 911 and the man was able to disarm Stanton before police arrived.

Four children, including a 15-month-old girl, were inside the home.

Stanton was arraigned by District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10% of $30,000 bond.