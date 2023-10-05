Scalpers raid merchandise from Pokémon exhibit at Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. What to expect now

It's been nearly a week since scalpers stormed the new Pokémon exhibit at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam in search of a Pokémon Pikachu promo card.

The Pokémon Pikachu promo card was released in tandem with a line of merchandise released by Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum to celebrate the museum’s 50th anniversary.

The Pokémon x Van Gogh art collaboration, intended to introduce new audiences to the work of Vincent van Gogh with in-person and online activities, began Sept. 28, 2023, and will continue through Jan. 7, 2024, according to the Pokémon Company.

Multiple videos have surfaced online of a crowd of people gathered around what appears to be a merchandise table, with several people reaching for more than one postcard, poster, or t-shirt among other items. People can be heard shouting over one another, one in particular shouting for people to get in line.

The museum sold out of all of their Pokémon themed merchandise in a matter of hours on the first day they opened, leaving hundreds of guests waiting to get inside the museum without the opportunity to acquire merch, Forbes reported.

Not long after the scalpers walked away with their goods, listings for the promo card where Pikachu is donning a gray hat appeared on third-party commerce sites like eBay with prices ranging from $100 to $6,969.

“The regrettable behavior of a small number of visitors was not anticipated,” the Van Gogh Museum shared with Forbes.

What happened after the scalper fiasco at the Van Gogh museum?

We apologize to all the fans eagerly awaiting our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh Museum release today.



Due to overwhelming demand, all our products from this collection have sold out. We understand this is disappointing to many who were looking to our official email and social media… pic.twitter.com/KM3ZCO1EQZ — Pokémon (@Pokemon) September 29, 2023

In response to the chaos that ensued opening day, Pokémon released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, apologizing to all the fans “eagerly awaiting our Pokémon Center x Van Gogh Museum release” because all products from the collection were sold out due to overwhelming demand.

“We understand this is disappointing to many who were looking to our official email and social media channels for guidance on how and when to purchase. We are actively working on ways to provide more 'Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat' promo cards for fans shopping at Pokémon Center in the future. Details will be released at a later date. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the company wrote on X.

A similar message is posted on the Van Gogh Museum website, with a note stating that most items are expected to be back in stock around mid-October encouraging fans to keep an eye on their website.

The Pokémon x Van Gogh collaborative products include posters, shirts, postcards, journals, prints, keyrings, wallet, pens/pencils, coloring books and tote bags.

What is The Pokémon x Van Gogh art collection?

The idea behind the collaboration was to allow the next generation to get to know Vincent van Gogh’s art and life story in a refreshing way, General Director of the Van Gogh Museum, Emilie Gordenker, wrote in a news release.

“ The Van Gogh Museum and The Pokémon Company International have drawn on many years of educational expertise to create a special experience for children, their supervisors, and we hope many others at the Van Gogh Museum,” Gordenker said.

The pieces exhibited are a Pokémon themed take on Van Gogh’s famed paintings.

Pikachu inspired by Self-Portrait with Grey Felt Hat

Corviknight inspired by Wheatfield with Crows

Munchlax & Snorlax inspired by The Bedroom

Eevee inspired by Self-Portrait with Straw Hat

Sunflora inspired by Sunflowers

Smeargle inspired by Self-Portrait as a Painter

Inside the museum, Pokémon fans will get to partake in multiple activities like a presentation, Pokémon Adventure, online learning material and a how to draw Pikachu video guide.

The exhibit is currently sold out through Oct. 24, but purchasing tickets online will be relatively easy after that if you happen to find yourself in Amsterdam.

Can I still obtain a Pikachu promo card?

Yes, but there are a few caveats.

In light of the situation, the Van Gogh museum has put a couple rules in place to make sure no guest or guests can walk off with more than one card.

The only way to obtain a Pikachu promo card is by completing the Pokémon Adventure at the museum. The distribution of promo cards is subject to availability, but a maximum of one card will be issued per person as they leave the museum.

The cards are not for sale by the museum so there is no other way to obtain a promo if the museum’s stock runs out.

Pokémon fans might still be able to get their hands on a promo card if they can’t visit the museum through the Pokémon Center in the U.S., U.K., or Canada when you purchase a Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum item. However, all items from the collaboration are currently sold out.

