SCAM ALERT: Butler County Sheriff’s office warns about ‘green dot card’ scam

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting the community.

Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said they received multiple calls about someone calling citizens and pretending to be Captain Dallman.

The scammers tell the person they must come into the sheriff’s office for handwriting analysis and stop at the store to purchase a green dot card while on their way.

The scammers stay on the phone with you while you purchase the green dot card; they ask for the number on the card, and then once you give it to them, they hang up, completing the scam.

The sheriff’s office warns that these scammers are convincing because they are using police jargon such as search warrants, case numbers, NCIC, and others.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office wants to remind people they do not call or email anyone requesting payment.











