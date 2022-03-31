SCAM ALERT: Caller claims to be Clark County deputy, says you missed jury duty

Mar. 31—The Clark County Sheriff's Office is warning to be on the lookout for a scam where a caller claims to be a Clark County deputy.

In a release, the sheriff's office said the suspect is calling homes and businesses claiming to be "Deputy Wayne Farland," and saying that the call taker failed to show up for jury duty.

The scammer then says there is a $900 fine for failing to appear and says to bring it to meet him at the Clark County Jail.

The sheriff's office said that this is a scam, and it doesn't conduct business this way. It asked that anyone who was contacted like this in reference to jury duty to contact the sheriff's office at 937-328-2560.