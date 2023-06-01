Scam alert: Callers impersonating York police saying people missed jury duty, owe fines
If you receive an incoming call from what appears to be the York City Police Department, be aware that it might be a scammer.
The department is warning the public that scammers are spoofing its phone number, (717) 846-1234. They are impersonating members of the police department and telling people they have missed jury duty, a news release states.
The scammers are saying there is a fine for missing jury duty, Capt. Daniel Lentz said.
The police department does not handle jury duty.
Anyone who receives a suspicious call should hang up and call the police department directly at (717) 846-1234 to make sure they are speaking to a member of the department.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police, and tips can be anonymous. Here are the various ways to reach the department:
Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com. Click on submit a tip and fill out the available boxes.
Email Detective Commander Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.
Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.
Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
