Scam alert! Callers pose as Harford County deputies

Tony Roberts, The Aegis, Bel Air, Md.
·1 min read

Mar. 15—The scam: Scammers try to get money from victims by posing as deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

How it works: Scammers call potential victims and claim the person has an open arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Scammers eventually to try persuade the person to send money.

What to do: Do not give them a check or any financial information. The sheriff's office does not make these type of calls and will never ask for cash, money transfers or gift cards.

Who to report it to: Call the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-838-6600.

Recommended Stories

  • 'Brighten the coldest months': Whitehouse-sponsored bill would make DST permanent

    Co-sponsor Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse cites health, safety and economic benefits to making daylight saving time permanent.

  • Reader finds Lindsey Graham’s call on Putin valid point to stop atrocities in Ukraine

    Reader calls Lindsey Graham’s Putin comment historically valid, needed to save ‘unconscionable’ killing in Ukraine (Letters to the Editor)

  • Multiple agencies respond to fire; motorists reminded to obey Scott’s Law

    Multiple agencies respond to a fire in Marietta Friday. A motorist disobeyed Scott's Law and was subsequently pulled over by a Fulton County Deputy.

  • Letters: Ohio bill 'frighteningly similar' to new Russian law

    Bill blinds us from facing the past. ODOT 'ramps up' racism with highway project. Lawmakers behaving like Russians.

  • Joe Manchin says he's unsure about supporting electric vehicles since he doesn't want to be 'standing in line waiting for a battery'

    House Democrats like AOC are urging Biden to salvage climate spending in any new economic bill. Manchin has provided some hints of what he wants.

  • Trucker mandate protest hits DC, snarling local traffic

    Hundreds of truckers and other motorists who have been doing rolling protests on highways encircling Washington made their way into the nation's capital Monday, snarling already-congested traffic in a demonstration against COVID-19 mandates and other grievances. The DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency issued a traffic advisory shortly before 2 p.m. that suggested motorists delay travel or use alternative transportation “due to ongoing demonstration activity on I-395, I-695, and I-295.” The Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department closed a number of streets and exits off the highways to prevent the protesters from coming into the city.

  • Manchin says he can't support Biden Fed nominee Raskin

    Key Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia said in a statement on Monday that he's "unable to support" the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin by President Joe Biden to serve on the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors, according to multiple published reports. "Her previous public statements have failed to satisfactorily address my concerns about the critical importance of financing an all-of-the-above energy policy to meet our nation's critical energy needs," the statement said.

  • In rare mistake, prosecutors seek dismissal of charges against Capitol riot defendant

    Federal prosecutors on Monday asked a judge to dismiss criminal charges against a Capitol riots defendant and release him from jail, a rare admission in a court filing that the Justice Department had violated his legal right to a speedy trial. At the same time, however, prosecutors asked permission to refile the criminal charges again, saying that apart from the Oath Keeper militia members who are facing seditious conspiracy charges, the defendant is facing "the most serious offenses charged in relation to the attack on the Capitol." In the filing, prosecutors said they had made a mistake by failing to secure an indictment or criminal information against Texas resident Lucas Denney within 30 days of his Dec. 13, 2021 arrest, as required by the Speedy Trial Act.

  • Pelosi claims government spending is ‘reducing the national debt,’ not causing inflation

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued Friday that increased government spending is "doing the exact reverse" of contributing to inflation.

  • GOP raises red flag on Supreme Court nominee's Guantánamo work

    Republicans are raising a red flag over Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's work on behalf of Guantánamo Bay detainees. Her work is coming up in closed-door meetings with Jackson as she sits down with GOP senators and Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, previewing a likely Republican line of attack during high-profile committee hearings next week. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), one of several GOP senators on the panel...

  • U.S. lawmakers seek review of USPS next-generation delivery vehicle contract

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A group of five House Democratic lawmakers on Monday asked a federal watchdog to review if the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) complied with environmental regulations in its next-generation delivery vehicle contract. House Oversight and Reform Committee chair Carolyn Maloney and other lawmakers asked the Postal Service Office of Inspector General to review USPS's plan to buy a new multibillion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles from Oshkosh that has come under fire from the White House and Environmental Protection Agency.

  • Congressional votes: Scott, Rubio reject bill to fund government, provide aid to Ukraine

    Here's a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

  • The State Department said it'll hand over emails mentioning Hunter Biden to the New York Times

    The New York Times sued the State Department, alleging it didn't respond to requests for emails regarding Hunter Biden and Rudy Giuliani fast enough.

  • Who’s been in Congress the longest

    Data: Quorum; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska) has spent more time in Congress than anyone else currently in office, with 48 years in the House of Representatives, according to Quorum data.By the numbers: The average American is 20 years younger than the average representative in the House and Senate. Forty percent of current senators and 26% of representatives are 65 years or older — and many have strolled the Capitol's marble halls for decades.Get market news worthy of your t

  • Gov. Mike DeWine signs law eliminating requirement for conceal carry permits

    Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill Monday removing the training requirements for carrying a concealed weapon. The will take effect in about three months.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky says talks with Russia were ‘pretty good’ as Ukraine pushes for ‘a fair peace’

    Ukraine’s president said late on Monday night that negotiations with Russia had been “pretty good” as he said further talks between the two sides were planned for Tuesday.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants a Showdown Over Black Congressional Districts

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who apparently feels threatened by teenagers wearing PPE in his presence, has seemingly found his backbone when it comes to trying to disenfranchise Black voters. NBC News reports that as Florida’s legislative session ends, DeSantis–who plans to run for the White House in 2024–is likely to call legislators back for a special session in an attempt to force them to take up his own voting map, which would eliminate two Congressional seats currently held by Black Democrats

  • Explainer-Is it legal for foreigners to fight for Ukraine?

    As thousands of would-be fighters from outside the country volunteer to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia's invasion, some may also face legal consequences in their home countries. Citizens of Canada, Georgia, India, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States are among the volunteers, Reuters and other media organizations have reported. Below is a summary of some of the laws governing foreigners who have signed up for Ukraine's "international legion."

  • Poll takeaways: What one word describes Putin? We asked. The answers weren't pretty.

    The most frequent response from Russian-Americans and Ukrainian-Americans was "dictator" or "tyrant." The second was "evil" or "monster."

  • Louisiana State Police ignored recommendation to arrest trooper in Ronald Greene case

    The head of criminal investigations in the LSP Monroe field office said only once in his career was his recommendation not followed.