Scam alert! Callers pose as Harford County deputies

Mar. 15—The scam: Scammers try to get money from victims by posing as deputies from the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

How it works: Scammers call potential victims and claim the person has an open arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Scammers eventually to try persuade the person to send money.

What to do: Do not give them a check or any financial information. The sheriff's office does not make these type of calls and will never ask for cash, money transfers or gift cards.

Who to report it to: Call the Harford County Sheriff's Office at 410-838-6600.