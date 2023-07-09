Scam alert! Some callers are threatening to arrest people in metro for not appearing for jury duty

Officials are warning of a new phone scam that has already impacted people.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said that phone scammers have resurfaced in the metro area. threatening to arrest people for not showing up for jury duty.

Scammers are taking advantage of residents who unwittingly give them money before realizing they have been scammed.

“It was disheartening for me to learn this week that a resident had been taken for $14,000 by a caller who threatened him with arrest for not appearing for jury duty,” Maddox said. “Unfortunately, the calls I receive are generally after the scam takes place, when it’s too late to help the victim. The sheriff’s office will never contact anyone by phone or ask for personal information or payment to avoid arrest.”

Callers sometimes pose as DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies or other employees of the agency.

The familiar scam tells victims they may be arrested on a warrant. That does not exist, or for not appearing to serve jury duty.

Then the scammer offers to help the victim avoid arrest by paying a fee, generally through prepaid money cards.

“You are being targeted by a criminal,” warns Sheriff Maddox. “Just hang up. Do not engage in conversation with the caller and please do not give them any personal or financial information such as social security card or bank account numbers.” Scammers have boldly told callers to meet them in the sheriff’s office parking lot to pay the fraudulent fees to avoid being arrested. They rely on fear to motivate targets to follow their instructions. They are known to prey on senior citizens and immigrants.

To report a scam call from someone pretending to be a representative of the DeKalb Sheriff’s office, call 404-298-8200 or 404-298-8282. To help stop scam callers, file an FBI report at here.

