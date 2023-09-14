SCAM ALERT: Fake QR code stickers on parking meters
The Better Business Bureau said there has been an increase in scams this summer involving QR codes in public parking lots.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department posted on X Thursday that several cases have been reported in jurisdictions outside the Queen City.
Please be aware of a scam targeting victims using public parking. Scammers are placing fraudulent QR code stickers over existing QR codes at parking meters & kiosks. Several cases have been reported in jurisdictions outside the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area. pic.twitter.com/rcUowLcdxI
— CMPD News (@CMPD) September 14, 2023
Thieves are placing fake QR code stickers over existing ones at parking meters and kiosks.
The unknowing victims scan the code and are sent to a website to pay using their email addresses and credit cards.
“You don’t receive proof of parking, but you may notice a small amount charged to your credit card,” BBB officials said. “You assume that you’ve been charged for parking. A few weeks later, however, you noticed another charge on your credit card.”
The fee has nothing to do with parking and is a recurring charge from an unrelated company posing as the city’s parking fee service. The QR code was fake, and your information is now in the hands of a scammer.
How to avoid impostor QR scams:
Pay for parking directly through the meter.
Watch out for short links. Check the domain.
Don’t download QR code scanner apps. Use the built-in scanner on your phone.
Look for evidence of tampering.
Install a QR scanner with added protection.
