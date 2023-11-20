Scam alert issued in New Jersey, as law enforcement impersonated in extortion scheme

Scammers are impersonating agents from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Division of Consumer Affairs, trying to extort money from people who hold professional licenses.

That comes from the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs, which has issued a scam alert. Impersonating law enforcement, the scammers call or write letters, asking for money and threatening to revoke the person's license, for example a nursing license or cosmetology license, said Maria Garley, an official at the Middlesex County Division of Consumer Affairs..

Garley advises that if an institution calls, attempting to get money, hang up, even if the caller ID matches the phone number for the institution. Scammers have managed to counterfeit their phone numbers. Then, after doing some research, call the number for the institution directly.

In a recent case, a scammer manipulated the call so that on caller ID it would falsely show the phone number of a bank. The victim believed it was the bank and provided the scammer with personal account information, losing $900, Garley said. In other cases, victims have lost up to $500,000.

Asking for money, overt threats and pressure to act quickly are some red flags for this type of extortion scheme.

Anyone receiving a call from a person pretending to be a law enforcement official seeking money, should hang up and report the call to a local police department and the Federal Trade Commission at ReportFraud.ftc.gov

