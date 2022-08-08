Scam alert: police asking for money is fake

Aug. 8—The Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office and Ashtabula Police Department are warning the community not to fall for a scam that involves a person impersonating a police officer asking for money over the phone.

The scammers reportedly call potential victims and tell them that they need to immediately send money or a gift card to them. They threaten that if they do not, a warrant will be issued, they may go to jail, or they may turn themselves in.

"Police never ask for money over the phone," Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

The law enforcement impersonator/scammer will often:

—Refer to you by name.

—Tells you the call is being recorded.

—Tells you that you missed a court appearance or jury duty.

—Tells you there is a family emergency and requests to be contacted at a different phone number.

Tips to help avoid becoming a victim to this scam include:

—Never give personal or financial information to an unsolicited caller or email.

—Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment for any reason.

—Stay private. Regularly update privacy settings for social media sites. Scammers often make their stories more believable by trolling for personal information on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

—Never wire money or provide debit/credit card numbers to a stranger.

—Remember no government or law enforcement agency of any kind takes gift cards as payment.