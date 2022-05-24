Scam alert: Police warn residents of jury duty payment scam

Deland police are warning residents of a jury duty payment scam targeting residents in the city.

Fraud Alert- Fake Jury Duty Scam reported by DeLand resident https://t.co/yTbfSoH99p — DeLand Police Department (@DeLandPD) May 23, 2022

VIDEO: Deland Police search for suspects in attempted carjacking and shooting

On May 20 a DeLand resident called investigators and said they received a phone call from a man claiming to be with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: Deputies investigating deadly shooting outside Orange County home

The caller then told the victim that there was a warrant out for their arrest because they had missed jury duty.

Police said the caller was able to convince the victim to send $2,400 through a payment app.

Read: Car submerged in downtown Orlando retention pond

Police said if you receive a phone call demanding money for missed jury duty hang up and report the incident to law enforcement.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.