SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting the community.
Saturday afternoon the sheriff’s office said they received multiple calls about someone calling citizens and pretending to be Sergeant Ron Owens.
>> Richmond police warn of scam pretending to be memorial fund for fallen officer
The scammer tells the person that they they have missed a federal grand jury subpoena and must make a payment to avoid being arrested.
This is not true and a scam, according to the sheriff’s office.
Authorities are asking people who receive this call or calls like it to report them to their local law enforcement.