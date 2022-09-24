SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s office issues warning about recent phone scam

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam targeting the community.

Saturday afternoon the sheriff’s office said they received multiple calls about someone calling citizens and pretending to be Sergeant Ron Owens.

The scammer tells the person that they they have missed a federal grand jury subpoena and must make a payment to avoid being arrested.

This is not true and a scam, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are asking people who receive this call or calls like it to report them to their local law enforcement.



