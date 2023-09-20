Scam alert: Winter Park police warn residents about a phony message

If you recently got a message to call a deputy from the Winter Park Police Department Clerk of Courts — police say don’t fall for it.

Winter Park police recently issued an alert on social media for residents to be aware of a scam that’s going around.

The department said the notification urges residents to take action by contacting one of its deputies.

The agency reminded the public that the Winter Park Police Department does not employ deputies and that its police officers do not work in a Clerk of Courts office.

WPPD said that the phone number in the scammer’s message is also fake and that police never ask the public for money to avoid being arrested.

If you have received a suspicious email, phone call, or other notification, or get one in the future from someone claiming to represent the Winter Park Police Department, investigators want to hear from you.

Call 407-644-1313 to report possible fraud.

