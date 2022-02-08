Scam caller claimed to be Nicollet Co. deputy; demanded money

Feb. 7—NORTH MANKATO — A scammer claiming to be a Nicollet County sheriff's deputy tried to get a North Mankato resident to pay $2,000 or face arrest.

The caller said he was investigator Marc Chadderdon, who is in fact a sheriff's investigator with the department. The caller said the person missed grand jury duty and had to pay the money or be arrested. The caller also said if the person hung up the phone they would be considered "non-compliant" and also face arrest.

North Mankato police are investigating.

Chief of Police Ross Gullickson said the scammers can be very convincing. "Their claims of who they are, the authority they claim to have, the threats they make, and even the phone numbers they use can easily lead people to think they are legitimate," he said in a press release.

He that if you receive an unsolicited call demanding personal information, money, gift cards or other type of monetary instrument, it is a scam and you should hang up.