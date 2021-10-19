Scam caller posed as sheriff investigator

Oct. 19—ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office is warning of an imposter scammer.

Someone called a Mankato resident pretending to be an investigator with the Sheriff's Office. The imposter was seeking to scam the resident out of money.

A real investigator called the imposter back, but the imposter "opted not to speak with our investigator," according to a news release.

The Sheriff's Office is now encouraging anyone else who was contacted by and gave money to a caller claiming to be a sheriff investigator to contact their law enforcement agency.