Scam callers soliciting donations for officers in Manny Ellis murder trial

Tacoma police issued a scam warning in relation to a high-profile trial.

Local businesses have reported getting phone calls asking for donations for the three Tacoma Police officers who are in court in the death of Manny Ellis three years ago.

The Tacoma Police Department said it is not and will not ask for money in this way or in such a circumstance.

If you receive a phone call soliciting donations for the officers, you’re asked to immediately call South Sound 911′s emergency line at 253-287-4455 to make a report.

Be sure to include the phone number or email used by the scammer.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to submit tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or use the P3 tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.