Scam calls are selling student loan forgiveness. Don't fall for it.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Quintana, USA TODAY
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The calls come regularly to people with a student loan, and even those without them: An unknown person is offering aid paying back loans – or outright forgiveness.

The callers talk about the relevant issues: “public student loans” or the federal freeze on loan payments. And lately, borrowers report on social media, the calls seem to come a lot more frequently.

But they’re almost always a scam, especially when the caller starts asking for money.

“Loan forgiveness is extremely rare,” said Kristen Evans, the section chief for students and young consumers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The reality is discharging federal student loans usually requires more than the unexpected kindness of strangers. And the complicated rules around debt forgiveness can provide cover for scammers looking to con people who are already struggling financially and unaware of their options.

Chatter about the nation’s $1.7 trillion student loan portfolio has never been more mainstream, thanks to the pandemic-era suspension of federal student loan payments and interest, which is set to expire before February.

Progressive lawmakers have clamored for President Joe Biden to cancel more student loan debt for all borrowers. His Education Department instead is offering relief for targeted populations, such as people with disabilities or former students of colleges that closed. In all, Biden’s administration has forgiven about $9.5 billion for more than half a million borrowers, but that means millions of Americans still must figure out how to pay their debts.

Which gives scammers plenty of options.

Tracking the operators of these scams is difficult, which can make it hard to say if there have been more or less calls related to student loans scams in recent weeks, Evans said. Pitches related to student loans already accounted for some of the largest robocall campaigns, according to a North Carolina State University study of calls from February to December 2019.

What is certain is that the callers at least skim the news.

The CFPB has expressly warned borrowers to be wary of pitches that mention “Biden Loan Forgiveness.” This program doesn’t exist, but it invokes headlines borrowers might have seen. Biden’s plans for higher education had included a plan to forgive up to $10,000 in student loan debt. And lawmakers just last month bickered over which branch of the government has the legal authority to discharge debt.

Marketers that sprinkle the news in their pitches create a “flavor of truth,” said Betsy Mayotte, the founder of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors, a non-profit that offers free financial advice to student loan borrowers.

That may also be the case with Public Service Loan Forgiveness. It’s a government program that allows borrowers who work in select jobs to discharge eligible debt after 120 payments – about 10 years of payments. But obtaining forgiveness via this program can be a long and complicated slog. Of the roughly 168,000 people who applied from November to April, only 2% qualified for relief, according to data from the federal government.

The Education Department is currently soliciting feedback from borrowers about how to improve that program. And borrower advocacy groups like the Student Borrower Protection Center have been pushing the Biden administration to simplify the process while encouraging borrowers to share their experiences.

Some robocallers have mentioned Public Service Loan Forgiveness in their pitches recently. A USA TODAY reporter received a message recently that mentioned “public student loans” and a prequalification for “the student loan forgiveness program.” (The message was incorrect: Journalism jobs are largely ineligible for debt forgiveness via public service.)

“Having someone call you and say, ‘Hey, we can get this for you,’” Mayotte said, “gives them a little more credibility and feeds into the anxieties of the student debt consumer.”

Part of the appeal of the telemarketers, she said, is they may seem to be an unbiased party to borrowers. Borrowers want advice, Mayotte said, from someone with “no financial interest in their life.” And such help allows borrowers to stay anonymous, which can be appealing for those who otherwise might be embarrassed to seek help.

How you can avoid getting scammed

So what should people do to avoid these scams? Remain cautious about any deal that seems too good to be true, Evans said. That includes promises of immediate student loan forgiveness or guarantees to remove debts from your credit report.

Another red flag is any organization that charges for help. Many of the services offered by these callers, such as loan consolidation or enrollment into a plan based on a person’s salary, are offered for free by the federal government. Plans that require an upfront fee or continuing monthly payments should raise alarms, Mayotte said.

You can also contact your loan servicer if you're unsure about the status of your loans, Evans said. And if you're unsure who your servicer is, check with the federal government.

Scammers may also use emails to target borrowers with logos and email addresses that bear similarity to official government communications. So double-check the email address of the sender. Official government messages will come from addresses ending in a “.gov.”

Finally, Evans encouraged borrowers to report these types of calls either to the Federal Trade Commission or your local attorney general’s office. Doing so allows the government to better track where the calls are coming from.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scam calls promise Biden's student loan forgiveness. Don't fall for it

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Warrior’ Ten Years Later: An MMA Slugfest and One of the Greatest Sports Movies Ever

    LionsgateThere are many challengers to the sports-movie throne but few real contenders, and over the past decade, none have matched the emotional and physical ferocity of Warrior, Gavin O’Connor’s 2011 classic about two brothers—bruising amateur-wrestling superstar and Iraq War vet Tommy (Tom Hardy) and high school physics teacher and former UFC punching bag Brendan (Joel Edgerton)—who wind up both competing in a winner-take-all MMA tournament for a $5 million purse.Released to strong reviews bu

  • Have Student Loans? It’s Possible To Have Them Forgiven

    Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...

  • 'Sexist,' 'Racist,' 'Classist': Georgia 8th Grader Challenges School Dress Code

    Sophia Trevino carefully picked her outfit the night before her first day of eighth grade last month. Two hours before bedtime, and with her mother’s help, she went through her closet and selected a white Los Angeles T-shirt, a new pair of black distressed jeans and Air Force 1 sneakers. Sophia, 13, of course checked with her friends that the outfit was cute; they said it was. Her parents didn’t think twice about the clothes. But a teacher making sure students were in compliance with the dress c

  • 3 Washington schools went into lockdown after far-right anti-mask protestors tried to access property

    Members of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group tied to the Proud Boys, tried to escort a student who was seeking a medical exemption for wearing a mask.

  • Three Schools Forced Into Lockdown After Anti-Masker Proud Boys Try to Infiltrate

    Caitlin Ochs/GettyThree schools in Vancouver, Washington went into lockdown Friday after a group of anti-mask protesters that included the Proud Boys attempted to gain entry and disrupt the school day.Skyview High School, Alki Middle School, and Chinook Elementary were on high alert after local members of the Proud Boys extremist gang, frustrated parents of students, and other anti-maskers rallied against the requirement that students, staff, and teachers wear face coverings.The incident is just

  • Philippine Airlines Files Bankruptcy as Travel Fallout Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine Airlines Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in New York with a lender-supported plan that helps the country’s main carrier recover after the pandemic devastated global travel. The company aims to cut $2 billion in borrowings through a proposed restructuring plan, which needs court approval, it said. Philippine Airlines will also get $505 million in equity and debt financing from its majority shareholder, as well as $150 million of debt financing from new investors. Th

  • The boss of a 'Black Swan' fund predicts an epic market crash, warns crypto isn't a safe haven, and blasts the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 12 best quotes.

    Universa Investments' Mark Spitznagel urged investors to rethink how they manage risk, and to stop mindlessly diversifying their portfolios.

  • Brooks: Minnesota school boards are at the breaking point

    The school boards are breaking. It was always a thankless job. Serving on a school board means long nights, endless meetings and votes that hit your neighbors right in the heart or wallet. Their children. Their taxes. Their future. Then came the pandemic, and a thankless job turned joyless. "I used to tell people that the most rewarding thing that I do is the service to my community and to our ...

  • Nvidia Trounces AMD Once Again: Here's Why That's Great News for Nvidia Shareholders

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have nearly quadrupled in price since the beginning of 2020 thanks to the robust demand for its powerful graphics cards that power a variety of applications, including personal computers, data centers, and autonomous cars. The good news for Nvidia investors is that the gaming business will continue to power its growth. Its nearest rival, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), is failing to make headway in this multibillion-dollar space, according to the latest market share numbers from Jon Peddie Research.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these China tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Got an IRS ‘math error’ letter in the mail? Here’s what’s going on

    11 million taxpayers get the frustrating, confusing note.

  • A Tennessee judge blocked Gov. Bill Lee's order allowing students to opt-out of mask mandates after 2 students sued

    Two students with medical conditions sued over the order, claiming they were unfairly excluded from activities because of the risk of COVID-19.

  • A parent in New York called the police after their child was removed from class for not wearing a mask

    A police spokesperson told The New York Post that the issue was not a police matter but said an officer "took a report."

  • Texas school district to monitor employees' social media accounts

    A Texas school district will screen its employees' social media accounts for any content it deems inappropriate, it announced.

  • California community college financial aid scam triggers federal warning to other campuses

    U.S. education officials issued a nationwide warning Thursday after The Times reported that 65,000 fake California community college students filed financial aid applications in a massive attempted scam.

  • This Baby Berkshire Just Hit an All-Time High -- Here's Why It's Still Undervalued

    Berkshire Hathaway is the most famous modern conglomerate, run by one of the most well-known investors ever: Warren Buffett. One smaller company with similar characteristics to Berkshire Hathaway is Nelnet (NYSE: NNI), a conglomerate focused on financial services based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nelnet's legacy business is a book of around $20 billion in student loans.

  • 'Bitcoin fraud cost me £500,000'

    A successful businessman saw his life savings wiped out when he fell victim to ruthless fraudsters.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has more than doubled since hitting its coronavirus pandemic low on March 23, 2020, and it's, thus far, gone the entirety of 2021 without so much as a 5% correction. Unfortunately, a number of historical metrics would suggest that this rally isn't sustainable, and that a stock market crash or sizable correction could be on the way. For example, even though the internet has democratized trading and helped to expand price-to-earnings multiples over time, the current valuation multiple for the S&P 500 is nothing short of worrisome.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Shaping the Future of Technology

    Major breakthroughs in technology tend to be launchpads for economic prosperity. Consider the impact of the personal computer, the internet, and the smartphone. With that in mind, Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) aims to disrupt urban mobility, and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) is digitizing healthcare.